Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

