Comerica Bank Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $361.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

