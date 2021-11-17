Comerica Bank Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $9,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $334.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.93. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.74 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.