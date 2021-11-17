Comerica Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.