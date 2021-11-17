Comerica Bank Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $267.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

