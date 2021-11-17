Comerica Bank Has $7.13 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.26.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $360.50 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.70 and a 200-day moving average of $274.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

