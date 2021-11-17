Comerica Bank Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Zynga worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.