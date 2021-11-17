Comerica Bank Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.39% of NMI worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 59.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 115,134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NMI by 103,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

