Comerica Bank Has $7.43 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

