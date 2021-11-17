Comerica Bank Has $7.46 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $168.88 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average is $200.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

