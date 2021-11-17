Comerica Bank Has $7.52 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Science Applications International worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

