Comerica Bank Has $7.61 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.