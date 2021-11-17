Comerica Bank Has $7.76 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

