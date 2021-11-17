Comerica Bank Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Masimo worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $223,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $3,243,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,376 shares of company stock worth $27,270,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $298.52 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $303.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average is $259.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

