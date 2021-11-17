Comerica Bank Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

