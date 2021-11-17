Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

