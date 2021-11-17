Comerica Bank Purchases 965 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $489.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $494.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

