Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 57,065 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Pegasystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 40.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

