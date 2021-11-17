Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 309,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $381.67 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

