Comerica Bank Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $754.65 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

