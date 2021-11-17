Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

