Comerica Bank Sells 12,285 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.