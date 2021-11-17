Comerica Bank Sells 1,347 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of RPM International worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,081,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

