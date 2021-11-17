Comerica Bank Sells 13,729 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

