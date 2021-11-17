Comerica Bank Sells 2,165 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.