Comerica Bank Sells 33,156 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 1.55% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ACBI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

