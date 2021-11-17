Comerica Bank Sells 37,635 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

