Comerica Bank Sells 799 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $272.47 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.