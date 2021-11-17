Comerica Bank Sells 878 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61,484 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 92,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $433,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $222.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

