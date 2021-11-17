Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average is $200.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

