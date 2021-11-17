Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

LBRDK opened at $168.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

