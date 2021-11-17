Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,233,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $223.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

