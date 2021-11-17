Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.4%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.44 and last traded at $80.54. 7,330,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 4,234,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,935,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,932,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,451 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,138,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,947.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,430,000 after purchasing an additional 627,656 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.