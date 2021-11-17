Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

