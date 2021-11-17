Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.60

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €133.60 ($157.18) and traded as high as €135.00 ($158.82). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €134.10 ($157.76), with a volume of 336,265 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.60.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

