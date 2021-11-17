Comparing First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get First Acceptance alerts:

This table compares First Acceptance and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.69% 1.80% Global Indemnity Group 0.83% -1.01% -0.37%

This table compares First Acceptance and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.31 $10.42 million $0.16 13.63 Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million 0.65 -$21.01 million $0.34 77.06

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Indemnity Group. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and Global Indemnity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.