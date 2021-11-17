Comparing Gazit Globe (GZTGF) and Its Peers

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gazit Globe to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gazit Globe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 307 961 1175 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Gazit Globe’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -202.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.29

Gazit Globe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe competitors beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

