Comparing Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) & Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Equitable 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Equitable has a consensus price target of $40.11, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.16 $68.10 million N/A N/A Equitable $12.42 billion 1.09 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.15

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equitable beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

