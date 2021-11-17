Comparing Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) & Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ryan Specialty Group
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
|Equitable
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ryan Specialty Group
|$1.02 billion
|4.16
|$68.10 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Equitable
|$12.42 billion
|1.09
|$4.28 billion
|$10.58
|3.15
Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.
Profitability
This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ryan Specialty Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Equitable
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Equitable beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
