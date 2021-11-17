Compass Digital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 24th (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Compass Digital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CDAQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Digital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CDAQU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

