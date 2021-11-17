Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $143.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $317.94 or 0.00530647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

