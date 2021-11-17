Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.01. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,380,853 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 177.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

