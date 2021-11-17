Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,290,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

