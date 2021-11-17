Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.84.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
NYSE:CRK opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,290,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
