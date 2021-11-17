Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $137,998.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,887.57 or 0.97697453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00312700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00530917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.64 or 0.00180245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,944,196 coins and its circulating supply is 11,330,232 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

