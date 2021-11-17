Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede Sells 86,667 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,992,293.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Confluent stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,660. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.