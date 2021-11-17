Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,696,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

