Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

ROAD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

