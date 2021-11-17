ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 17% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $899,948.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017260 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00228745 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

