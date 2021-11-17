Contrasting Biostage (BSTG) and Its Competitors

Biostage (OTCMKTS: BSTG) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biostage to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biostage and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage Competitors 999 4139 7524 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Biostage’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biostage has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Biostage Competitors -581.13% -79.85% -17.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A -$4.86 million -9.64 Biostage Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.85

Biostage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biostage rivals beat Biostage on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

