Contrasting BSQUARE (BSQR) and Its Competitors

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BSQUARE to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -18.25 BSQUARE Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 79.14

BSQUARE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s competitors have a beta of 2.93, indicating that their average stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1191 5989 11217 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.88%. Given BSQUARE’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BSQUARE competitors beat BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

