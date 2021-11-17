Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.82 $170.10 million $1.53 47.45 Envestnet $998.23 million 4.56 -$3.11 million $0.46 181.22

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 6 0 0 1.67 Envestnet 1 2 4 1 2.63

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.55%. Envestnet has a consensus price target of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58% Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04%

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

